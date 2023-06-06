Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 367.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,035 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,451 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $34,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544,319 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after buying an additional 1,536,744 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $359,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,568 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 408.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,813,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $297,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 536.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,413,942 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $231,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 270,769 shares of company stock worth $52,721,717 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PANW traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.82. 1,127,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,404,742. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $230.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.51. The firm has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

