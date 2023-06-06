Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,823 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $35,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,001,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,802,998,000 after purchasing an additional 928,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,112,247,000 after purchasing an additional 423,715 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.79. The stock had a trading volume of 928,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,171,495. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $96.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 96.45%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

