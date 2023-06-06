Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.58) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of PAG stock traded up GBX 65.50 ($0.81) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 553.50 ($6.88). 571,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,269. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 500.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 534.01. The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 436.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Paragon Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 364.60 ($4.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 621.50 ($7.73).

In related news, insider Graeme Yorston acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 542 ($6.74) per share, for a total transaction of £3,523 ($4,379.66). 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

