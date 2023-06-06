Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 25,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 241,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Paramount Gold Nevada Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $14.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.75.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Parent Co. Fcmi acquired 4,300,000 shares of Paramount Gold Nevada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $1,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,276,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,419.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 52.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 36,074 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60,095 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 218.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 97,824 shares during the period. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

