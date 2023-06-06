Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRTK. BTIG Research cut their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,469,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,481. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $124.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $75.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder James D. Dondero acquired 106,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $187,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,056,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder James D. Dondero acquired 106,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $187,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,056,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James D. Dondero acquired 234,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $352,294.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,134,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,994.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 446,000 shares of company stock valued at $687,106 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7,455.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

