Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PTEN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.29. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $791.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $460,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 601,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

