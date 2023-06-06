PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Decreased by RBO & Co. LLC

RBO & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 3.8% of RBO & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PEP traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.20. 1,465,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,550,722. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.50. The firm has a market cap of $249.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 106.53%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

