Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Lifted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,159,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253,519 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.1% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $418,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.2 %

PFE stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,085,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,978,799. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average of $43.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 32.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

