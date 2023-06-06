Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Robert W. Baird

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PHR. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Phreesia from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 53.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 2,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $67,256.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,040.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Phreesia news, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 2,113 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $67,256.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,040.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $215,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,112 shares in the company, valued at $495,766.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,863 shares of company stock worth $834,743 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs).

