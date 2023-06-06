Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MHI)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

MHI traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.47. 59,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,457. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.81. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $10.29.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,660,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,244,000 after acquiring an additional 333,285 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 626.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 215,633 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 783.2% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 173,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 153,609 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 238,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 112,222 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 426,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 91,957 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

