Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Position Raised by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PXD traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,693. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $287.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

