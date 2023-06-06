Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 857.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,523 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 131,215 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.06% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $33,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.19. The company had a trading volume of 162,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,703. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $287.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

