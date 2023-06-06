Piper Sandler Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $130.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Zscaler from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Zscaler from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.08.

ZS opened at $148.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of -78.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $194.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.69.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 41.57% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,455,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

