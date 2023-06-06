Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 184 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pointe Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after buying an additional 1,011,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,993,612,000 after buying an additional 585,226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 9.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,682,956,000 after purchasing an additional 812,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,287,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,617,777,000 after purchasing an additional 120,157 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,993. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $296.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

