Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 77 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Pointe Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 311.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,217. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $170.21 and a 12 month high of $297.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.59.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 42.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

See Also

