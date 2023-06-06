Pointe Capital Management LLC Takes $206,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRV traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.84. 144,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,089. The stock has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.41 and a 200 day moving average of $181.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.71%.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

