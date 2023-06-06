Polen Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Polen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,998 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Bumble worth $6,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

BMBL traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $16.95. 880,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,695. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average is $20.86. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $242.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMBL. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $207,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $207,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

