Polen Capital Management LLC Has $10.06 Million Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Polen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 292,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $10,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $162,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,943,586.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Serena Jones sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $223,975.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $162,054.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,943,586.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,355 shares of company stock worth $12,646,499. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 1.6 %

GSHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Shares of GSHD stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.03. The stock had a trading volume of 99,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,441. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.36. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $71.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 454.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $57.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.