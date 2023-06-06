Polen Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Polen Capital Management LLC cut its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,619 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Endava worth $8,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Endava by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Endava in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Endava in the 4th quarter worth $6,579,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Endava by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 302,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 133,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 502.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 36,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Endava Stock Performance

DAVA traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $46.93. The company had a trading volume of 334,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.80. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $115.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Endava Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAVA. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded Endava from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

(Get Rating)

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

