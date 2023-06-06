Polen Capital Management LLC Purchases 319,729 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 299.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,729 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $19,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,637,000 after purchasing an additional 948,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,808,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,773,000 after purchasing an additional 940,625 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,746,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,585,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 597.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 728,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after purchasing an additional 624,059 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.44. 472,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.71. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $50.21.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

