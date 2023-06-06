Polen Capital Management LLC Sells 21,473 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Polen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,665 shares of the software’s stock after selling 21,473 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Altair Engineering worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 10,871,000 shares of the software’s stock worth $494,304,000 after buying an additional 566,000 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,882,029 shares of the software’s stock worth $130,377,000 after acquiring an additional 452,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $314,217,000 after acquiring an additional 339,610 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,228,336 shares of the software’s stock worth $79,104,000 after purchasing an additional 244,872 shares during the period. Finally, Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at $7,723,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $2,315,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,975,455.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $2,315,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,975,455.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Raoul Maitra sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $61,576.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 291,772 shares of company stock valued at $20,036,141 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.84. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $76.16.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

