Polen Capital Management LLC Sells 361,819 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Polen Capital Management LLC cut its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,602,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,819 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises approximately 2.4% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Zoetis worth $820,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 353,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 541,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,321,000 after purchasing an additional 47,253 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Zoetis by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 94,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.14.

ZTS stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.63. The company had a trading volume of 568,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,032. The company has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.02. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $187.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

