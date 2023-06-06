Polen Capital Management LLC Sells 66,219 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Polen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 998,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,219 shares during the period. AON accounts for 0.9% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $299,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of AON by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AON by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $312.08. 157,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $338.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.74 and its 200-day moving average is $312.79.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

Insider Activity

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.