Polen Capital Management LLC Takes $1.82 Million Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 208,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,982,000 after acquiring an additional 950,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,133,000 after acquiring an additional 620,213 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,226,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,774,000 after buying an additional 360,057 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,012,000. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,464,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,529,000 after acquiring an additional 275,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CCCS. Evercore ISI raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

In other news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 21,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $219,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 375,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 21,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $219,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 375,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Herb sold 97,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,079,845.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 192,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,731. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCCS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.29. 290,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.03 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.