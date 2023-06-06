Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Position Reduced by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Pool were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pool by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,324,000 after acquiring an additional 21,320 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Pool by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 689,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,486,000 after acquiring an additional 136,460 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Pool by 478.5% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 688,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,974,000 after acquiring an additional 569,356 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Pool by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 587,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,041,000 after acquiring an additional 36,019 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of Pool stock traded up $6.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $333.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $337.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.94. Pool Co. has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $423.97.

Pool Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Stephens upgraded Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.20.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Further Reading

