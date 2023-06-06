Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Given New C$110.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$135.00 to C$110.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$174.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$125.60.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

TSE PD opened at C$60.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$833.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$65.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$84.03. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$56.42 and a 1 year high of C$116.60.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.97 by C$1.60. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of C$558.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$518.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 12.6008316 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.