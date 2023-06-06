Premier Asset Management LLC Invests $238,000 in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $238,128.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,322 shares in the company, valued at $7,224,165.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $115,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,648 shares of company stock worth $4,201,799 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,272,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,081,689. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.54 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $29.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.19.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Pinterest from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

