Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 1,823 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Premier Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 9.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 22.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Comerica by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Comerica by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 119.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Comerica from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.97.

Shares of CMA traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.23. 1,130,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,789,717. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.04. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $87.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.40 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

