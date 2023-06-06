Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG stock opened at $68.39 on Friday. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

