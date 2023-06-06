Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Insider Sean Kiewiet Sells 5,365 Shares

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) insider Sean Kiewiet sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $18,992.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,507,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,336,988.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Sean Kiewiet sold 1,556 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $5,975.04.

On Friday, June 2nd, Sean Kiewiet sold 16,448 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $61,022.08.

On Thursday, May 25th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,815 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $8,979.85.

Priority Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Priority Technology stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,571. The company has a market cap of $305.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $6.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Priority Technology

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $177.56 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 49.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Priority Technology by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Priority Technology by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Priority Technology by 68.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Priority Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 618,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. 11.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

