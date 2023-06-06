Prom (PROM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.72 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One Prom token can now be bought for about $4.26 or 0.00015634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $77.66 million and $2.72 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006137 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00024792 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015634 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,228.85 or 1.00036351 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.14278678 USD and is down -3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,744,731.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.