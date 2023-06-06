ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,934,218 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 10,249,022 shares.The stock last traded at $14.34 and had previously closed at $14.32.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average is $14.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BITO. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 644.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

