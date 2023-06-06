Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 695.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRU stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,552. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 923.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

