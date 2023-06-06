PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells $350,000.00 in Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC traded up $1.73 on Tuesday, reaching $141.01. 591,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,520. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.97 and a 12 month high of $141.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Institutional Trading of PTC

PTC Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of PTC by 25.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of PTC by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of PTC by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in PTC by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in PTC by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

