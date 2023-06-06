Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. MSCI comprises about 0.8% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.40% of MSCI worth $147,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,839,566,000 after acquiring an additional 176,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MSCI by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,082,000 after buying an additional 25,088 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of MSCI by 7.7% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,624,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,172,000 after purchasing an additional 116,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 29,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 89.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,314,000 after buying an additional 703,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI traded down $5.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $475.43. 137,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,487. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $379.63 and a 1-year high of $572.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $498.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.36. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 1.14.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 50.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.50.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

