Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.24% of Verisk Analytics worth $65,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 606.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 13,885.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 19,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRSK. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Redburn Partners raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America raised Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.8 %

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.26. 341,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,797. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.58 and a 200 day moving average of $188.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.73, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $224.47.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $431,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,187 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,016. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.