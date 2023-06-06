Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 948,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $48,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,159,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,519 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $900,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.56. 9,935,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,992,445. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $217.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

