Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 13,145 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,145 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.24% of Sysco worth $92,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Sysco by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.
Sysco Stock Performance
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.
Sysco Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.
About Sysco
Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.
