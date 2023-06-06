Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 13,145 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,145 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.24% of Sysco worth $92,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Sysco by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.33. The company had a trading volume of 696,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,327. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.22 and a 12 month high of $88.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.