Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 319,431 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,503,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 319,431 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.18% of Marvell Technology worth $55,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 358.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 24,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 173,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,221,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,227,000 after purchasing an additional 68,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $311,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,895 shares in the company, valued at $14,059,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,766,216.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,363 shares of company stock valued at $6,874,120. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MRVL traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.09. 11,421,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,524,584. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of -303.74, a PEG ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

