Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166,861 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Public Storage worth $36,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,495,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,001,408,000 after purchasing an additional 286,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,157,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,023,993,000 after purchasing an additional 186,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,330,000 after acquiring an additional 374,203 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.3% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,614,000 after acquiring an additional 64,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,696 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE PSA traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.00. The stock had a trading volume of 120,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,570. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $357.13. The company has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.04%.

A number of research firms have commented on PSA. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.00.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

