Pundi X (New) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.04 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Over the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001401 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a market cap of $94.78 million and $3.04 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pundi X (New) Profile

Pundi X (New) was first traded on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23.

