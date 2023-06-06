Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.
Quantum Stock Down 13.8 %
Shares of QMCO stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $1.06. 875,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,945. The stock has a market cap of $111.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19. Quantum has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.24.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, SVP Brian E. Cabrera sold 30,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $29,369.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 244,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,843.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.
