Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Quantum Stock Down 13.8 %

Shares of QMCO stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $1.06. 875,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,945. The stock has a market cap of $111.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19. Quantum has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Brian E. Cabrera sold 30,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $29,369.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 244,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,843.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum

About Quantum

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QMCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quantum by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,958,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quantum by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 994,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,331,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Quantum by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 64,208 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Quantum by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 327,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

