QUASA Price Down 4.8% This Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 6th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $175.58 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020213 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00025271 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000107 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00015753 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,165.41 or 1.00009663 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000088 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00145459 USD and is down -2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $529.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

