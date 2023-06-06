QVIDTVM Management LLC Has $12.69 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

QVIDTVM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 5,625.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the quarter. DocuSign accounts for 7.6% of QVIDTVM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. QVIDTVM Management LLC owned 0.11% of DocuSign worth $12,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,481,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,201,000 after purchasing an additional 207,808 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,873,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,053,000 after acquiring an additional 58,499 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,630,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,047,000 after acquiring an additional 120,648 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,277,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,224,000 after acquiring an additional 916,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

Insider Activity

DocuSign Price Performance

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $58.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,726. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -120.51, a PEG ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.35. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $92.04.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $659.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.39 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Recommended Stories

