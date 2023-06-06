Raub Brock Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,248 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 3.8% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.44. 1,709,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,145,127. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $154.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Stories

