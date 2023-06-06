Raub Brock Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,136 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 4.6% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,801 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,505,000 after buying an additional 21,995 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,256,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 512,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $271,609,000 after purchasing an additional 51,439 shares during the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,177,000. Finally, Sonoma Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 2.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.06.

UNH stock traded down $12.66 on Tuesday, hitting $485.53. 1,763,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,734. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $491.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $452.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Stories

