Raub Brock Capital Management LP Sells 9,539 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,539 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 4.1% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $19,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,317,000. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 374,304 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $74,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $207.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.68 and a 200-day moving average of $204.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

