Raub Brock Capital Management LP Takes $313,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ASML. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

ASML Stock Down 1.3 %

About ASML

ASML traded down $9.46 on Tuesday, reaching $712.74. 528,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,824. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $664.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $636.28. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $747.13. The company has a market cap of $281.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.