Raub Brock Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,483 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 3.4% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoetis Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,778. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $187.82. The stock has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.64 and its 200-day moving average is $164.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Articles

