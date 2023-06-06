Raymond James Increases Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target to C$70.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EIFZF. TD Securities increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Exchange Income to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Shares of Exchange Income stock remained flat at $38.74 during trading on Tuesday. 3,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815. Exchange Income has a one year low of $30.07 and a one year high of $41.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.24.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, which engages in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through the Aerospace and Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.